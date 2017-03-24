Video: Cesc Fabregas scores a volley in Chelsea training

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas found the net with a volley in training at Cobham yesterday.
While club-mates Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa are away an international duty with Spain, their compatriot Fabregas’ services have not been required for this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Israel or the upcoming friendly against France.
Nonetheless, the former Barcelona and Arsenal man looked in good nick on the training ground, as the video above shows.
In a caption accompanying the footage, Fabregas praised the “connection” he had made with the ball.