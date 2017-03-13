Video: Chelsea arrive to play Man Utd

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team have arrived at the Bridge… 💪
COME ON CHELSEA! pic.twitter.com/ODzK4RRo6O
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017
Chelsea’s players have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United.
The Premier League leaders go head-to-head with their former manager Jose Mourinho for a place at Wembley for the semi-finals.
Head coach Antonio Conte led his squad off the team bus and towards the home dressing to begin their final preparations for this evening’s game. You can see the Italian’s arrival and walk through the bowels of the Bridge in the video above.
You get a brief glimpse of captain John Terry making his way into the stadium in the footage.