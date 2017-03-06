Video: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte washes his hands after touching West Ham coaches

Antonio Conte clearly questions the hygeine of the West Ham coaches… pic.twitter.com/LsryYjTprw
— Adam Sweeney (@AdamWSweeney) March 6, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte appeared to have some concerns about shaking hands with the West Ham United coaching staff ahead of this evening’s Premier League game at the London Stadium.
The Italian went around the home dugout to greet the Hammers’ backroom staff, but soon went on to draw their personal hygiene into question.
He immediately picked up a bottle of water and set about washing both hands upon returning to his own technical area.