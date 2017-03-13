Video: Chelsea man on his motivation for beating Man Utd

Game day tomorrow! 🔵 #facup #cfc pic.twitter.com/Z0iTjEppsG
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 12, 2017
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has posted a video message to the club’s supporters ahead of this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United.
The Spanish defender says he has an extra motivation for beating United at Stamford Bridge tonight because he has never won the FA Cup before and sounds determined to change that this season.
He spoke of Chelsea’s tradition in the competition and the importance of the FA Cup as key factors in wanting to collect the silverware.