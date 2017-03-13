Video: Chelsea man reveals he is named after Jean-Claude Van Damme movie

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has revealed he is named in honour of a Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie.
The France international’s parents named him after Van Damme’s character in the 1989 film Kickboxer. After studying the end credits, they learnt that the Muscles From Brussels had been playing the part of Kurt Sloane and pinched the name for their baby.
Baby Kurt was born in 1994. Click play on the video above to hear him talking about how he got his name, plus Chelsea’s season and working with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.