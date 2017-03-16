Video: Chelsea practice penalties ahead of Stoke game

Check out the squad practicing penalties!
Watch on @Dugout 👉https://t.co/ZDITUTGLSa pic.twitter.com/Wp8Zd6jzZe
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 16, 2017
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is obviously well aware of Stoke City’s reputation for giving away sides a physical welcome at the bet365 Stadium because he has had his players working on their penalty-taking ahead of his first trip to the Potteries.
The table-topping Blues were taking penalties at their Cobham training ground today.
Captain John Terry and midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Willian all found the net with their spot-kicks, which you can see in the video above.