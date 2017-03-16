Video: Chelsea practice penalties ahead of Stoke game

Posted by - March 16, 2017 - All News, Chelsea, Football videos, Stoke City

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is obviously well aware of Stoke City’s reputation for giving away sides a physical welcome at the bet365 Stadium because he has had his players working on their penalty-taking ahead of his first trip to the Potteries.

The table-topping Blues were taking penalties at their Cobham training ground today.

Captain John Terry and midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Willian all found the net with their spot-kicks, which you can see in the video above.