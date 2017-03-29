Video: Chelsea target Virgil van Dijk steps up injury recovery

March 29, 2017

Stepping it up 👊🏽💪🏽

A post shared by Virgil van Dijk (@virgilvandijk) on

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has shared video footage of his rehabilitation programme as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Dutch centre-back, who has been linked with a summer move to Premier League champions elect Chelsea, has been sidelined since January.

He shared footage of him working on an anti-gravity treadmill and said he was “stepping it up” as he pushes for a return to full fitness.

Van Dijk had been earning rave reviews for his performances this season before sustaining the injury.