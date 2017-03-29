Video: Chelsea target Virgil van Dijk steps up injury recovery

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has shared video footage of his rehabilitation programme as he steps up his recovery from an ankle injury.
The Dutch centre-back, who has been linked with a summer move to Premier League champions elect Chelsea, has been sidelined since January.
He shared footage of him working on an anti-gravity treadmill and said he was “stepping it up” as he pushes for a return to full fitness.
Van Dijk had been earning rave reviews for his performances this season before sustaining the injury.