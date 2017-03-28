Video: Chelsea training highlights reel

Enjoy some of our favourite moments from Cobham this season! 👍 pic.twitter.com/qnnCqWDXMo
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 28, 2017
Chelsea have put together a video compilation of some of their favourite moments from their Cobham training ground so far this season.
In what feels like it should be an end of season feature, the Blues have taken advantage of the lull in activity during the March international break to put together the highlights reel above.
Moments to make the cut include defender David Luiz’s rugby tackle on a reporter, John Terry’s chewing gum keepy-uppies and a snowball fight.