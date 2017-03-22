Video: Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta finds the top corner in Spain training

📺 ¡Hola, @CesarAzpi! Te prometimos subir tu GOLAZO… 😱 ¡Y aquí lo tienes! pic.twitter.com/eNi7k0b7PX
— Selección Española (@SeFutbol) March 21, 2017
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is not exactly renowned for his goalscoring.
The 27-year-old has scored just four goals in 216 games for the Blues and has only found the net seven times in his entire career.
But he showed in Spain training that he does have an eye for goal if the urge takes him. He found the top corner with a left-footed effort as he and his colleagues prepare to face Israel in a World Cup qualifier in Gijon.