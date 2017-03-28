Video: Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores two (Denmark U21 0-4 England U21)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was the star of the show as England Under-21s capped a successful international break with a comfortable victory over Denmark Under-21s.
Loftus-Cheek scored two of the goals in a 0-4 win for Aidy Boothroyd’s side. You can see both of his goals, plus those scored by Brighton’s Sonny March and Fulham’s Cauley Woodrow, in the video above.
The Blues starlet also posted on Twitter to give his reaction to the victory in Randers.
Great to finish the international break with a win #NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/h0BYrDitZy
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) March 28, 2017