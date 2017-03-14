Video: Dele Alli dominates Spurs team-mate Eric Dier on the basketball court

Had fun giving @ericdier the run around this afternoon 😜🏀 pic.twitter.com/DFkDgVGB6h
— Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 13, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielders Dele Alli and Eric Dier took each other on in a game of one-on-one basketball yesterday afternoon.
Although 6ft 3in Dier had a slight height advantage over 6ft 2in Alli, he was unable to make that tell on the court, at least on the evidence of a video Dele posted to his Twitter account.
In an accompanying tweet, Alli said he had “had fun giving @ericdier the run around this afternoon”.
To be fair to Dier, his languid manner would suggest he was not quite as up for this one as his buddy.