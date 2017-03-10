Video: Eden Hazard pulls a prank on a kid at Chelsea training

Chelsea star Eden Hazard inflicted a conehead on a boy posing for a photo with him at training today.

Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were having their picture taken with a group of youngsters attending a community day at Cobham.

But the sight of a pom pom hat on one of the kids proved too tempting for Hazard, who gently pulled the headwear up until it had assumed a comical stance on the boy’s head.

The photographer eventually intervened to advice him to have a photo taken without his hat.