Video: Eden Hazard pulls a prank on a kid at Chelsea training

.@hazardeden10 was up to no good at our Community Day this morning! 😂 pic.twitter.com/C1SPReLNXn
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2017
Chelsea star Eden Hazard inflicted a conehead on a boy posing for a photo with him at training today.
Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso were having their picture taken with a group of youngsters attending a community day at Cobham.
But the sight of a pom pom hat on one of the kids proved too tempting for Hazard, who gently pulled the headwear up until it had assumed a comical stance on the boy’s head.
The photographer eventually intervened to advice him to have a photo taken without his hat.