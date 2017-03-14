Video: Eric Dier confronts Dele Alli over basketball claims

Looks like Eric Dier might have been the winner of that basketball match… pic.twitter.com/oQYIGAM3UM
— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 14, 2017
Eric Dier has confronted Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Dele Alli over his claims to have given Dier the run around on the basketball court.
Alli posted a video showing him dominating Dier in a one-on-one game, but all is not as it seems. It appears that Alli’s video footage had been heavily edited to suit his means.
Dier got his revenge at training this morning by asking Alli who had won the game. Alli refused to answer the question and would only say: “I was the better player. It was the taking part that counted.”