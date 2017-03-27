Video: Fans go wild for Man Utd’s Henrikh ‘Heno’ Mkhitaryan

Henrikh "Heno" Mkhitaryan pic.twitter.com/mmo0Koh1cP
Manchester United fans might have been handed the simplest of chants for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan by fans of Armenia.
After the United man opened the scoring in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Kazakhstan, the crowd chanted ‘Heno, Heno, Heno’ in his honour. We haven’t really heard that much needed abbreviation being used since Mkhitaryan moved to England – with Mkhi his usual nickname – but maybe he will get the occasional Heno from now on.
You can see fan footage of the Armenian crowd chanting as Mkhitaryan celebrates his goal in the video above.