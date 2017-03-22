Video: Former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski retires from international footballer with a screamer vs England

Posted by - March 22, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, England, Football videos, Germany, International

Lukas Podolski retired from international football in style by scoring an absolute screamer against England.

In what will be his final game for Germany, the World Cup winner settled the game with a typically powerful long-range effort with his left foot.

England keeper Joe Hart had absolutely no chance as the ball flew into the top corner.

Podolski’s strike was the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Germany in Dortmund.