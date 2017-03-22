Video: Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole says he still laughs at Arsenal

PREVIEW: On tomorrow's #PTTW, Ashley Cole pulls no punches when asked about leaving Arsenal. You don't want to miss this one! Tues 9pm @itv pic.twitter.com/mG48czS343
— Play to the Whistle (@PTTWOfficial) March 20, 2017
Ashley Cole still he still laughs at Arsenal to this day.
The former England international left the Gunners to join Chelsea in controversial circumstances in 2006.
He won the Champions League, the Europa League, a Premier League title, four FA Cups and a League Cup since quitting Arsenal, while the Gunners have only won two FA Cups since he left.
He said: “No, I had a great time there and of course I miss the old players but I moved on and I won every trophy I could, so I wouldn’t say I look back and regret it.
Asked whether he laughed when things went “tits up” at Arsenal, Cole told ITV gameshow Play To The Whistle that he still laughs to himself.
He admitted: “If I’m honest, yeah, I still laugh to myself to this day.
“I had a lot of history there and of course the way I left was maybe dodgy, but I think they showed me a lack of respect, too.
“I have to blame myself too. Perhaps I did things in the wrong way. But when I look back on it now I could blame a lot of parties and it’s now 10 years ago.”