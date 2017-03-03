Video: Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Fernando Torres leaves hospital after sustaining head injury

Fernando Torres pic.twitter.com/RUOXISDiL2
— Adrián Candal (@adriancandal) March 3, 2017
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has left hospital after suffering a head injury in last night’s La Liga game against Deportivo La Coruna.
The former Chelsea and Liverpool star sustained the nasty looking injury in a clash with a Deportivo player. It was initially thought to be very serious, with Atletico boss Diego Simeone expressing about having ‘felt’ the impact from the touchline.
But Torres has now been discharged from hospital. He is not yet allowed to fly, so he will stay in the north of Spain with his wife’s family.