Video: Former Liverpool star’s son tearing it up at under-5 level

5 years old and he loves this game already just as much as I do 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #proud #derby #quickboyskatwijk #Aidan #Kuyt pic.twitter.com/oBAfA27OAb
— Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) March 18, 2017
Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has shared a photo showing his five-year-old son is a chip off the old block.
The Dutch veteran, now plying his trade in his homeland at Feyenoord, uploaded footage of little Aidan Kuyt in action for his junior team.
He said: “5 years old and he loves this game already just as much as I do.”
Kuyt Jnr bears quite the resemblance to his old man – poor kid – when he’s in action and clearly has the same eye for goal.
Click play to see Aidan Kuyt’s goal.