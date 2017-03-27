Video: Former Man Utd man Bastian Schweinsteiger training at Real Mallorca

Posted by - March 27, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, MLS & US, Spain

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has shared a video of himself in the sunshine at Real Mallorca’s training ground.

The Red Devils confirmed the ex-Germany international had been offloaded to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire earlier this month.

But Schweinsteiger has been temporarily left in limbo because he does not yet have a US visa.

Unable to link-up with the Fire yet, the World Cup winner instead headed to the Balearics. He posted a tweet and a video in which he thanked Mallorca for letting him use their training facilities to stay in shape.