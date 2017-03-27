Video: Former Man Utd man Michael Owen scores for Liverpool legends

GOAL! Steven Gerrard sets up Michael Owen to give the hosts the lead! ⚽[1-0]
Michael Owen has not had the easiest of relationships with Liverpool fans over the years.
Although the 37-year-old scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for the club, he is mainly remembered for quitting for Real Madrid the season before the Reds’ Champions League triumph and for subsequently playing for arch-rivals Manchester United.
Nonetheless, he received a favourable reception from the Anfield crowd after scoring for a Liverpool legends team against a Madrid side over the weekend.
Steven Gerrard provided the assist for Owen to head the ball into the net.