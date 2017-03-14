Video: Gooner describes Arsene Wenger as the Robert Mugabe of Arsenal

Overstating the situation somewhat! pic.twitter.com/CMebS5nh3y
— Andy Kelly (@Gooner_AK) March 13, 2017
Whether you think Arsene Wenger is still the right man to lead Arsenal or not, there is no doubt that the Wenger Out brigade know how to ramp up the cringe factor.
This latest video is an excellent case in point.
An Arsenal fan talking to camera outside the Emirates Stadium claims he used to live in Zimbabwe and branded Wenger the Robert Mugabe of Arsenal!
We’re not convinced finishing fourth in the Premier League is tantamount to alleged corruption, human rights abuses and racial discrimination perpetrated by a head of state.