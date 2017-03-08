Video: Hector Bellerin apologises to Arsenal fans after Bayern defeat

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin apologised to the club’s supporters after the team slipped to a 2-10 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 tie.
The Spaniard said it had hurt to see the fans pouring out of the stadium early as the Gunners lost 1-5 on the night.
Bellerin said sorry and told fans that the team needed to be better than they had been against Bayern.
He expressed hope that they could give the supporters some happiness with their performances between now and the end of the season.