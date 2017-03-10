Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanks Armenia fans for coming to Man Utd’s game at Rostov

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has thanked the considerable number of Armenian expats who came to watch his in action against FC Rostov last night.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is by the biggest name in Armenia football and his appearance in the Europa League tie in Russia last night attracted many of his compatriots, who were in the crowd to cheer on United and particularly Mkhitaryan.

They were rewarded for their efforts by seeing their hero score United’s goal in 1-1 draw.