Video: Highlights of Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

Arsenal ended Lincoln City’s FA Cup dream and booked their place in a semi-final at Wembley with a 5-0 victory in their sixth round clash on Saturday evening.
The Gunners recorded a comfortable victory in the end, though the non-league Imps managed to keep the scoreline to 0-0 until just before half-time.
Theo Walcott eventually broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, before Olivier Giroud, a Luke Waterfall own goal, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey took the game away from Lincoln in the second-half.