Video: Highlights of Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

Posted by - March 13, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, FA Cup, Football videos

Arsenal ended Lincoln City’s FA Cup dream and booked their place in a semi-final at Wembley with a 5-0 victory in their sixth round clash on Saturday evening.

The Gunners recorded a comfortable victory in the end, though the non-league Imps managed to keep the scoreline to 0-0 until just before half-time.

Theo Walcott eventually broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, before Olivier Giroud, a Luke Waterfall own goal, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey took the game away from Lincoln in the second-half.