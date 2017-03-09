Video: Highlights of Barcelona’s epic 6-1 comeback vs PSG

Barcelona produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of European football to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie.
Trailing 0-4 from the first leg at Parc des Princes, the Catalan giants somehow managed to turn it round by recording a 6-1 victory at the Camp Nou in last night’s second leg.
Luis Suarez’s header, Layvin Kurzawa’s own goal and Lionel Messi’s penalty put Barca 3-0 up and gave them hope.
But that hope appeared to have been dashed when Edinson Cavani smashed in the first away goal of the tie just after the hour mark.
But Neymar’s 88th-minute free-kick set up a dramatic finale. He scored a penalty in injury time before chipping the ball into the box for Sergi Roberto to score a remarkable winner in the 96th-minute.
