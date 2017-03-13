Video: Highlights of Spurs 6-0 Millwall

Tottenham Hotspur cruised through to the FA Cup semi-finals with a 6-0 win over League One side Millwall in yesterday’s quarter-final tie.
Spurs were unable to make the breakthrough until half-an-hour had passed at White Hart Lane, but the goals then came thick and fast.
Christian Eriksen broke the deadlock before Heung-min Son scored the first of his three goals. Dele Alli and Vincent Janssen were also on the scoresheet.
