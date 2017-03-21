Video: Hugo Lloris, N’Golo Kante and Arsenal stars in France training

France’s Premier League contingent took part in their first training session of the international break at Clairefontaine yesterday.
Les Bleus were on the Pierre-Pibarot training pitch to begin their preparations for a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris can be seen skirting around the edges of the session. He was presumably given a rest day after being in action for Spurs against Southampton on Sunday.
Arsenal pair Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny also feature, as does Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.
L'arrivée des Bleus à l'entraînement! pic.twitter.com/cfDkjZWHOC
— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) March 20, 2017
Place à la séance de dédicaces avant l'entraînement! ✍️📸 pic.twitter.com/xM6NTJCcBq
— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) March 20, 2017
🇫🇷⚽️ #FiersdetreBleus @AntoGriezmann @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/lK7mOjjnft
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) March 20, 2017