Video: Hugo Lloris, N’Golo Kante and Arsenal stars in France training

Posted by - March 21, 2017 - All News, Arsenal, Chelsea, Football videos, France, International, Photos, Tottenham

France’s Premier League contingent took part in their first training session of the international break at Clairefontaine yesterday.

Les Bleus were on the Pierre-Pibarot training pitch to begin their preparations for a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris can be seen skirting around the edges of the session. He was presumably given a rest day after being in action for Spurs against Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal pair Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny also feature, as does Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.