Video: Hugo Lloris, N’Golo Kante and Arsenal stars train ahead of France vs Spain

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Arsenal pair Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny trained at the Stade de France last night.
They are all part of the France squad that will face Spain in a friendly match this evening. Ahead of that, they had the chance to get to grips with the playing surface at their national stadium.
The video above shows them arriving at the stadium, making their way out of the tunnel and then taking part in their final training session before the game.