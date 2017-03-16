Video: Jermain Defoe on finding out about his England recall

One of the big talking points of the England squad announcement earlier today was a recall for Sunderland’s 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe.

Defoe has a record of 19 goals in 55 caps for the Three Lions, but won his last cap in 2013.

His form for the Black Cats has seen him brought back into the fold by Gareth Southgate, even if he did initially ignore a text message on the grounds that he didn’t know a Gareth.

Click play to hear Defoe discussing how he learnt about his call-up.