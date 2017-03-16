Video: Jermain Defoe on finding out about his England recall

️ @IAmJermainDefoe speaks to SAFSee following his @England recall. Stay tuned for the full version…
— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 16, 2017
One of the big talking points of the England squad announcement earlier today was a recall for Sunderland’s 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe.
Defoe has a record of 19 goals in 55 caps for the Three Lions, but won his last cap in 2013.
His form for the Black Cats has seen him brought back into the fold by Gareth Southgate, even if he did initially ignore a text message on the grounds that he didn’t know a Gareth.
