Video: Jesse Lingard and Nathan Redmond have a dance-off

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Southampton’s Nathan Redmond were having a good time in England training today.
As Gareth Southgate’s squad prepared for their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, Lingard and Redmond used a bit of downtime during the training session to have an impromptu dance-off.
The United man showed off his moves, with Saints winger Redmond firing back with some dancing of his own.
And when the coaching staff instructed the squad to pair off and make sure they were an arm’s length away from each other, well, it was only going to end one way for Lingard and Redmond.