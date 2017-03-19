Video: Jesse Lingard recreates goal celebration in car

Jesse Lingard is still playing his flute pic.twitter.com/TMVFXvGUFY
— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 19, 2017
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard performed his flute goal celebration as he left Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.
After scoring the second goal in a 1-3 win for United, Lingard performed his tribute to a track from Drake’s new album in celebration.
And he did it again in a car after the match, as you can see in the video above.
Lingard was sitting alongside team-mate Marcus Rashford, with the pair presumably heading to St George’s Park to link-up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad.