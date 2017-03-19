Video: Jesse Lingard recreates goal celebration in car

March 19, 2017

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard performed his flute goal celebration as he left Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium.

After scoring the second goal in a 1-3 win for United, Lingard performed his tribute to a track from Drake’s new album in celebration.

And he did it again in a car after the match, as you can see in the video above.

Lingard was sitting alongside team-mate Marcus Rashford, with the pair presumably heading to St George’s Park to link-up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad.