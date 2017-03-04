Video: Jose Mourinho discusses Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reflected on two points dropped after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Bournemouth earlier today.
Marcos Rojo fired the Red Devils into the lead at Old Trafford, but they were pegged back by Joshua King’s penalty and couldn’t regain their advantage even after Andrew Surman’s red card at the end of the first-half.
Surman’s dismissal came in the wake of the game’s big flashpoint: a stamp by the Cherries’ Tyrone Mings on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, followed by an elbow from the Swede in retaliation.
Mourinho was quizzed on that incident and a host of other matters in his post-match press conference. Click play on the video above to hear what he had to say.