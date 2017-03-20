Video: Jose Mourinho on Man Utd’s win at Middlesbrough

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday’s win at Middlesbrough had kept alive his side’s hopes of finishing in the top four.
The Red Devils boss was determined to pick up three points before the meeting between Champions League qualification rivals Manchester City and Liverpool later in the day – and they did just that with a 1-3 win at the Riverside Stadium.
Mourinho once again rallied behind his former Real Madrid assistant manager Aitor Karanka, who was sacked by Boro a few days before yesterday’s game.