Video: Jose Mourinho and Marouane Fellaini’s press conference ahead of Man Utd vs FC Rostov

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and midfielder Marouane Fellaini held a press conference at the club’s Carrington training ground earlier today in the build-up to Thursday night’s Europa League last-16 second leg clash with FC Rostov.
Mourinho spoke about the threat posed by Rostov, discussed team news, reacted to Monday night’s defeat at Chelsea and defended Paul Pogba against his envious critics.
In Fellaini’s portion of the press conference, he spoke of the squad’s determination to qualify for next season’s Champions League.