Video: Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are not important

Posted by - March 31, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, Premier League, West Brom

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has held his post-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s return to Premier League action against West Bromwich Albion – and he had an interesting take on his team news.

The Portuguese boss confirmed the absences of Paul Pogba, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling through injury and noted the suspensions of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera.

But he claimed that quintet of players was not important.

Mourinho said the important players are the ones who are available to face the Baggies and said he would not be crying over Pogba, Jones, Smalling, Ibrahimovic and Herrera being unavailable.