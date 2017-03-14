Video: Jose Mourinho tells Chelsea fans that Judas is still no.1

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told Chelsea fans Judas is still no.1.
Speaking in his post-match press conference after the Blues knocked Mourinho’s Red Devils out of the FA Cup last night, the United boss told the Stamford Bridge faithful that he is still no.1 and will remain so until a manager wins four Premier League titles.
The ex-Chelsea manager was subjected to chants of “F**k off, Mourinho” during the game and responded by waving three fingers – one for each Premier League title win – towards the crowd.
