Video: Jurgen Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool vs Burnley

Posted by - March 10, 2017 - All News, Burnley, Football videos, Liverpool, Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

The Reds host the Clarets at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp confirmed that forward Roberto Firmino is a doubt for the match after picking up a knock against Arsenal last time out. The Brazilian has not trained so far this week and a late decision will have to be taken ahead of kick-off.

The Reds boss said: “Unfortunately, Roberto Firmino has struggled a little bit. He felt something after the game and until now this week, he couldn’t train. We need to wait a little bit more and then we will see.”

Captain Jordan Henderson (foot) and striker Daniel Sturridge (hip) remain sidelined.

Click play to watch the press conference in full.