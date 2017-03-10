Video: Jurgen Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Burnley.
The Reds host the Clarets at Anfield on Sunday.
Klopp confirmed that forward Roberto Firmino is a doubt for the match after picking up a knock against Arsenal last time out. The Brazilian has not trained so far this week and a late decision will have to be taken ahead of kick-off.
The Reds boss said: “Unfortunately, Roberto Firmino has struggled a little bit. He felt something after the game and until now this week, he couldn’t train. We need to wait a little bit more and then we will see.”
Captain Jordan Henderson (foot) and striker Daniel Sturridge (hip) remain sidelined.
Click play to watch the press conference in full.