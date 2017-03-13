Video: Jurgen Klopp rules Jordan Henderson out of England duty after Liverpool beat Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his post-match press conference after yesterday’s win over Burnley that captain Jordan Henderson will not be available to play for England in their forthcoming games.

Gareth Southgate’s side have a friendly against Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania coming up later this month, but Henderson will play no part.

He has been sidelined with a foot injury since before the Reds’ defeat at Leicester City last month.

Klopp also reflected on the 2-1 win over the Clarets. Click play to hear what he had to say.