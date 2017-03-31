Video: Jurgen Klopp’s press conference ahead of Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside derby.
The Reds boss confirmed that attacking midfielder Adam Lallana will be absent for the clash with Everton due to an injury sustained on international duty, but he refused to blame England boss Gareth Southgate for the injury.
Klopp also said striker Daniel Sturridge has “no chance” of featuring.
Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho have arrived back from Brazil “okay” to play but the German will check on their freshness before deciding how to use the pair.
