Video: Jurgen Klopp’s press conference ahead of Man City vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to reporters ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester City.
The Reds boss confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson and striker Daniel Sturridge remain sidelined through injury.
He revealed that Roberto Firmino had not trained up to that point in the week, but suggested he could return to fitness and training before the game.
And Divock Origi was out of training on Thursday as a precaution after he felt a slight injury.
Klopp also said he is in talks with Emre Can over a new deal after reports that the Germany international, who enters the final year of his contract this summer, could leave Anfield.