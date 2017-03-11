Video: Lincoln fans in fine voice at Arsenal

9000 Lincoln fans in the away end today. Terrific support. #AFCvLCFC pic.twitter.com/x8aeLQugCq
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 11, 2017
Lincoln City staged another FA Cup Impvasion as 9,000 of their fans turned out at the Emirates Stadium for this evening’s sixth round clash with Arsenal.
The non-leaguers were not able to book a semi-final spot at Wembley because their Premier League opponents emerged as 5-0 winners.
But that didn’t stop their fans being in excellent voice and cheering their side on throughout. You can hear for yourself in the video above.
Even the Arsenal players were impressed and applauded the travelling supporters after the final whistle.
Theo Walcott and Francis Coquelin applaud the 9000 superb Lincoln fans after the game. #AFCvLCFC pic.twitter.com/K82LHpL5Gu
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 11, 2017