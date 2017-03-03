Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previews Arsenal game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faced reporters today for his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.
The Reds boss indicated that he was expecting a spectacular game in the Saturday tea-time kick-off.
Klopp said the game against the Gunners will come too soon for captain Jordan Henderson, who will miss out with the foot injury that prevented him from playing against Leicester City last time out.
But centre-back Dejan Lovren could feature after returning to full training.