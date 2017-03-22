Video: Liverpool hold a minute’s silence for Ronnie Moran before training

Liverpool's first-team squad and coaching staff paid tribute to Ronnie Moran by holding a minute's silence before training today pic.twitter.com/qZGDxE8kIN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 22, 2017
Liverpool’s players and coaching staff held a minute’s silence in honour of former player and coach Ronnie Moran before today’s training session.
Many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are away on international duty, but those who are at Melwood paid their respects after news of Moran’s passing broke earlier today.
Moran made 379 appearances for the Reds between 1952 and 1966. He immediately joined the coaching staff after handing up his boots and stayed on the club’s books until his retirement in 1998. He acted as caretaker manager after Kenny Dalglish’s resignation in 1991 and after Graeme Souness’ heart surgery in 1992.
He died aged 83 after a short illness.