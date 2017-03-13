Video: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard fires in unstoppable shot in training

Posted by - March 13, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Liverpool

As well as his coaching role at the Liverpool academy, Steven Gerrard has a playing appearance coming up soon.

The former Reds skipper will be turning out in a legends match against Real Madrid during the forthcoming international break.

With that in mind, Gerrard has been dusting off the cobwebs with a bit of training to get himself sharp for the game.

On the evidence of the video above, his shooting boots are still in good shape.