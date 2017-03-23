Video: Liverpool start hyping Everton game

Have you had enough of the international break? It appears Liverpool have.

There are still nine days left before the Premier League returns, but when it does resume it does so in style: with a Merseyside derby.

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, April 1. The Reds have already started their build-up to the game by publishing a video featured fans of both clubs talking about derby days and the upcoming clash.