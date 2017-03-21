Video: Liverpool’s Emre Can reports for Germany duty

The #DieMannschaft players met up last night ahead of #GERENG, including of course the man of the moment, @Podolski10! pic.twitter.com/8SB7rpUVCS
— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 21, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can can be seen reporting for Germany national team duty in the video above.
The Reds star joined his colleagues at the team hotel yesterday evening before the preparations get underway for tomorrow’s game against England and a subsequent World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan.
Can is seen walking through the door of the hotel upon his arrival and later trying on some of the German FA’s official gear that he will need to wear while on duty.
Other members of the Germany squad, including Lukas Podolski, who is due to win his final cap in the England game before retiring from international football, also feature.