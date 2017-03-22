Video: Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum injured in Netherlands training

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was forced out of Netherlands training today after picking up an injury.
The video above shows the Reds star trundling back to the dressing room with a member of the medical team as his team-mates continue to train.
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Wijnaldum had suffered a blow to the head and that had been the reason for him leaving the session.
The good news for Jurgen Klopp is that the player felt well enough to post a photo of him taking part in the session to Instagram, so presumably his head isn’t too sore.