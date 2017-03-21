Video: Man City player shows off his awkward handshake with Man Utd man

#threelions pic.twitter.com/Ak083qO5Ca
Convoluted handshake routines are all the rage in football at the minute and it turns out they can even cross club rivalries.
In England training this morning it became clear that Manchester City defender John Stones and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard have their very own handshake.
But the routine still needs a bit more work because it came to an awkward conclusion when Stones continued after Lingard deemed the handshake to be over.
Still, what are training sessions for if not to get your handshakes right for matchday.