Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho’s press conference ahead of Bournemouth game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off against Bournemouth.
Perhaps the most interesting snippet of information the United boss gave to reporters was that out-of-favour left-back Luke Shaw will feature in the game against the Cherries.
Mourinho also spoke about striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future. He predicted that the in-form 35-year-old would want to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
