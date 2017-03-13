Video: Man Utd boss reacts to ‘F**k off, Mourinho’ chants with 3-fingered gesture

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gave a three-fingered salute to the Stamford Bridge crowd during this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Mourinho was raving on the touchline on his old stomping ground following the first-half red card shown to his midfielder Ander Herrera.

That prompted chants of “F**k off, Mourinho” from the home fans.

The United boss responded by reminding the Stamford Bridge faithful how many Premier League titles he had won for them.